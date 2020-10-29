Earnings results for Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Visteon last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm earned $371 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Visteon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Visteon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.95%. The high price target for VC is $100.00 and the low price target for VC is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Visteon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.50, Visteon has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $82.40. Visteon has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Visteon does not currently pay a dividend. Visteon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Visteon (NYSE:VC)

In the past three months, Visteon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Visteon is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Visteon (NYSE:VC



