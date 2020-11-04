Earnings results for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Vistra last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business earned $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Vistra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vistra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.17%. The high price target for VST is $36.00 and the low price target for VST is $24.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vistra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.38, Vistra has a forecasted upside of 65.2% from its current price of $18.39. Vistra has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra pays a meaningful dividend of 3.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vistra has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vistra is 26.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vistra will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.00% next year. This indicates that Vistra will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

In the past three months, Vistra insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,112,791.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Vistra is held by insiders. 93.23% of the stock of Vistra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vistra (NYSE:VST



Earnings for Vistra are expected to decrease by -18.03% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Vistra has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vistra has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

