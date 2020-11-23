Earnings results for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vitru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.50%. The high price target for VTRU is $18.50 and the low price target for VTRU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vitru has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Vitru has a forecasted upside of 20.5% from its current price of $13.90. Vitru has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru does not currently pay a dividend. Vitru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

In the past three months, Vitru insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU



Earnings for Vitru are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.63 per share. Vitru has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

More latest stories: here