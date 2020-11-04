Earnings results for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45.

Vivint Smart Home last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million. Vivint Smart Home has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.5. Vivint Smart Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.24%. The high price target for VVNT is $25.00 and the low price target for VVNT is $13.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vivint Smart Home has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.43, Vivint Smart Home has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $16.87. Vivint Smart Home has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home does not currently pay a dividend. Vivint Smart Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

In the past three months, Vivint Smart Home insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $369,717.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Vivint Smart Home is held by insiders. 78.83% of the stock of Vivint Smart Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT



Earnings for Vivint Smart Home are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Vivint Smart Home is 120.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Vivint Smart Home is 120.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.98. Vivint Smart Home has a P/B Ratio of 210.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

