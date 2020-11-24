Earnings results for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Vmware, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

VMware last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. VMware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. VMware will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VMware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.85%. The high price target for VMW is $200.00 and the low price target for VMW is $115.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VMware has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.08, VMware has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $148.94. VMware has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware does not currently pay a dividend. VMware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VMware (NYSE:VMW)

In the past three months, VMware insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,050,117.00 in company stock. Only 28.50% of the stock of VMware is held by insiders. Only 18.54% of the stock of VMware is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VMware (NYSE:VMW



Earnings for VMware are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $4.40 to $4.80 per share. The P/E ratio of VMware is 35.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of VMware is 35.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.06. VMware has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VMware has a P/B Ratio of 8.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

