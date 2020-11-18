Earnings results for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

VOC Energy Trust last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. VOC Energy Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Dividend Strength: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VOC Energy Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

In the past three months, VOC Energy Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of VOC Energy Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC



The P/E ratio of VOC Energy Trust is 3.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of VOC Energy Trust is 3.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.03. VOC Energy Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

