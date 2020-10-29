Earnings results for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Vocera Communications last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company earned $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Vocera Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vocera Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.72%. The high price target for VCRA is $30.00 and the low price target for VCRA is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vocera Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.88, Vocera Communications has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $33.92. Vocera Communications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Vocera Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

In the past three months, Vocera Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,685,044.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Vocera Communications is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA



Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Vocera Communications is -70.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vocera Communications is -70.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vocera Communications has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here