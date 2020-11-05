Earnings results for Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Vonage last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business earned $310.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.32 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vonage has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Vonage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vonage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.90%. The high price target for VG is $16.50 and the low price target for VG is $9.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vonage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.42, Vonage has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $11.38. Vonage has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Vonage does not currently pay a dividend. Vonage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vonage (NYSE:VG)

In the past three months, Vonage insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $402,093.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.41% of the stock of Vonage is held by insiders. 89.95% of the stock of Vonage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vonage (NYSE:VG



Earnings for Vonage are expected to grow by 5.26% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Vonage is 35.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Vonage is 35.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. Vonage has a PEG Ratio of 7.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vonage has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

