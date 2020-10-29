Earnings results for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
Vontier Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69.
Analyst Opinion on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
Vontier has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.20, Vontier has a forecasted upside of 42.3% from its current price of $28.26. Vontier has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.
Dividend Strength: Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
Vontier does not currently pay a dividend. Vontier does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Vontier (NYSE:VNT)
In the past three months, Vontier insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Vontier (NYSE:VNT
