VOXX International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

VOXX International last posted its earnings results on July 10th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $71.99 million during the quarter. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VOXX International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

VOXX International does not currently pay a dividend. VOXX International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, VOXX International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,412,453.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.12% of the stock of VOXX International is held by insiders. 49.20% of the stock of VOXX International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of VOXX International is -6.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VOXX International is -6.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VOXX International has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

