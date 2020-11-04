Earnings results for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Voyager Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm earned $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year. Voyager Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.76%. The high price target for VYGR is $26.00 and the low price target for VYGR is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Voyager Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.22, Voyager Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 59.8% from its current price of $10.78. Voyager Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Voyager Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

In the past three months, Voyager Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by insiders. 78.79% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR



Earnings for Voyager Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Voyager Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

