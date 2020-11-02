Earnings results for VSE (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Tactile Systems Technology last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm earned $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Tactile Systems Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on VSE (NASDAQ:TCMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.11%. The high price target for TCMD is $70.00 and the low price target for TCMD is $62.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tactile Systems Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Tactile Systems Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VSE (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Tactile Systems Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VSE (NASDAQ:TCMD)

In the past three months, Tactile Systems Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Tactile Systems Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VSE (NASDAQ:TCMD



Earnings for Tactile Systems Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Tactile Systems Technology is -81.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tactile Systems Technology has a P/B Ratio of 6.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

