Earnings results for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

VSE last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137 million. VSE has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.3. VSE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VSE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.59%. The high price target for VSEC is $38.00 and the low price target for VSEC is $36.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. VSE does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of VSE is 10.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VSE will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.16% next year. This indicates that VSE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

In the past three months, VSE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of VSE is held by insiders. 72.32% of the stock of VSE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC



Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.96 per share. The P/E ratio of VSE is 304.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of VSE is 304.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. VSE has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

