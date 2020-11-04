Earnings results for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

vTv Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. vTv Therapeutics has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. vTv Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 293.26%. The high price target for VTVT is $8.00 and the low price target for VTVT is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

vTv Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, vTv Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 293.3% from its current price of $1.78. vTv Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. vTv Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

In the past three months, vTv Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of vTv Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 5.07% of the stock of vTv Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)



Earnings for vTv Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of vTv Therapeutics is -4.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of vTv Therapeutics is -4.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

