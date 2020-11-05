Earnings results for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

Vulcan Materials last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Vulcan Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vulcan Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.22%. The high price target for VMC is $183.00 and the low price target for VMC is $106.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vulcan Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.06, Vulcan Materials has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $136.36. Vulcan Materials has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vulcan Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vulcan Materials is 28.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vulcan Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.47% next year. This indicates that Vulcan Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

In the past three months, Vulcan Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by insiders. 88.61% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC



Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $4.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 28.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 28.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. Vulcan Materials has a PEG Ratio of 2.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vulcan Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

