VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

VYNE Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. VYNE Therapeutics has generated ($3.09) earnings per share over the last year. VYNE Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VYNE Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 237.42%. The high price target for VYNE is $8.00 and the low price target for VYNE is $3.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VYNE Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, VYNE Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 237.4% from its current price of $1.63. VYNE Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

VYNE Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, VYNE Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $161,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by insiders. 50.07% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.36) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VYNE Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

