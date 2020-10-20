Earnings results for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

W. R. Berkley last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. W. R. Berkley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.19%. The high price target for WRB is $73.00 and the low price target for WRB is $55.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W. R. Berkley has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, W. R. Berkley has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $61.21. W. R. Berkley has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W. R. Berkley has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. R. Berkley is 15.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W. R. Berkley will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.38% next year. This indicates that W. R. Berkley will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

In the past three months, W. R. Berkley insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of W. R. Berkley is held by insiders. 71.04% of the stock of W. R. Berkley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB



Earnings for W. R. Berkley are expected to grow by 36.24% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of W. R. Berkley is 33.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of W. R. Berkley is 33.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. W. R. Berkley has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. W. R. Berkley has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here