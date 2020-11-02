Earnings results for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Clorox last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Clorox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Clorox will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:CLX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clorox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.16%. The high price target for CLX is $263.00 and the low price target for CLX is $164.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clorox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.91, Clorox has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $207.25. Clorox has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Clorox does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Clorox is 60.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Clorox will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.85% next year. This indicates that Clorox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:CLX)

In the past three months, Clorox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,417,123.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Clorox is held by insiders. 79.18% of the stock of Clorox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:CLX



Earnings for Clorox are expected to grow by 3.11% in the coming year, from $7.71 to $7.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Clorox is 28.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Clorox is 28.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. Clorox has a PEG Ratio of 4.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Clorox has a P/B Ratio of 28.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

