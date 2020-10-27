Earnings results for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

W. R. Grace & Co. last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W. R. Grace & Co. has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. W. R. Grace & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. R. Grace & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.44%. The high price target for GRA is $83.00 and the low price target for GRA is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

W. R. Grace & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.14, W. R. Grace & Co. has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $46.28. W. R. Grace & Co. has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W. R. Grace & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 27.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W. R. Grace & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.15% next year. This indicates that W. R. Grace & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

In the past three months, W. R. Grace & Co. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $83,460.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by insiders. 88.60% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA



Earnings for W. R. Grace & Co. are expected to grow by 53.08% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 51.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 51.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.89. W. R. Grace & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 7.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here