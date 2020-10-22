Earnings results for W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.26.

W W Grainger last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. W W Grainger has generated $17.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. W W Grainger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W W Grainger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $349.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.32%. The high price target for GWW is $450.00 and the low price target for GWW is $241.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W W Grainger has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $349.86, W W Grainger has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $373.44. W W Grainger has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W W Grainger has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of W W Grainger is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W W Grainger will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.29% next year. This indicates that W W Grainger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

In the past three months, W W Grainger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,634,680.00 in company stock. Only 13.97% of the stock of W W Grainger is held by insiders. 72.27% of the stock of W W Grainger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW



Earnings for W W Grainger are expected to grow by 12.76% in the coming year, from $15.83 to $17.85 per share. The P/E ratio of W W Grainger is 32.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of W W Grainger is 32.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. W W Grainger has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. W W Grainger has a P/B Ratio of 9.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

