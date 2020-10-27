Earnings results for Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waddell & Reed Financial has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Waddell & Reed Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waddell & Reed Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.46%. The high price target for WDR is $15.00 and the low price target for WDR is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Waddell & Reed Financial has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.25, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Waddell & Reed Financial has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $16.56. Waddell & Reed Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Waddell & Reed Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 53.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Waddell & Reed Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Waddell & Reed Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Waddell & Reed Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of Waddell & Reed Financial is held by insiders.

Earnings for Waddell & Reed Financial are expected to decrease by -14.09% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Waddell & Reed Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

