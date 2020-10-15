Earnings results for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance last released its earnings data on July 9th, 2020. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $5.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Walgreens Boots Alliance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.04%. The high price target for WBA is $61.00 and the low price target for WBA is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 14 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on no buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.47, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $35.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 31.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walgreens Boots Alliance will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.45% next year. This indicates that Walgreens Boots Alliance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

In the past three months, Walgreens Boots Alliance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.91% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by insiders. 55.96% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA



Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 9.62% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $5.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 43.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 43.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a PEG Ratio of 1.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here