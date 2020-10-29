Earnings results for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Walker & Dunlop last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The company earned $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Walker & Dunlop has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Walker & Dunlop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for WD is $70.00 and the low price target for WD is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Walker & Dunlop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.25, Walker & Dunlop has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $58.80. Walker & Dunlop has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Walker & Dunlop does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 26.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walker & Dunlop will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.86% next year. This indicates that Walker & Dunlop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

In the past three months, Walker & Dunlop insiders have sold 1,161.87% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $104,120.00 in company stock and sold $1,313,854.00 in company stock. Only 9.72% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by insiders. 77.10% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD



Earnings for Walker & Dunlop are expected to grow by 14.55% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 9.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 9.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Walker & Dunlop has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here