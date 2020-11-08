GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:GDEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Golden Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment’s stock was trading at $9.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GDEN shares have increased by 64.8% and is now trading at $16.17.

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.29) earnings per share over the last year. Concert Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $8.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNCE shares have increased by 24.7% and is now trading at $10.41.

CHIMERIX (NASDAQ:CMRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Chimerix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHIMERIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix’s stock was trading at $1.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMRX stock has increased by 113.9% and is now trading at $3.08.

CENTRUS ENERGY (NYSE:LEU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter. Centrus Energy has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7.

WHAT PRICE TARGET HAVE ANALYSTS SET FOR LEU? (NYSE:LEU)

0 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Centrus Energy’s stock. Their forecasts range from $18.00 to $18.00. On average, they anticipate Centrus Energy’s share price to reach $18.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 85.6% from the stock’s current price.

