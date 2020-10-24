HMN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HMNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSRR)

HMN Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. HMN Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HMN FINANCIAL'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

HMN Financial’s stock was trading at $18.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HMNF shares have decreased by 20.4% and is now trading at $14.5998.

SEI INVESTMENTS EARNINGS INFORMATION

SEI Investments last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. SEI Investments has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. SEI Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEI INVESTMENTS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

SEI Investments’ stock was trading at $50.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SEIC shares have increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $52.03.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS INFORMATION

SVB Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group has generated $21.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. SVB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SVB FINANCIAL GROUP'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

SVB Financial Group’s stock was trading at $148.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIVB stock has increased by 99.1% and is now trading at $296.38.

PARKE BANCORP EARNINGS INFORMATION

Parke Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Parke Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARKE BANCORP'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Parke Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PKBK shares have decreased by 12.4% and is now trading at $14.03.