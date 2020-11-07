HENRY SCHEIN (NASDAQ:HSIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Its revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Henry Schein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HENRY SCHEIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein’s stock was trading at $57.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HSIC stock has increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $61.57.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:GWPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. GW Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. GW Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GW PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $86.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GWPH stock has increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $110.15.

FRONTDOOR (NASDAQ:FTDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Its revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. frontdoor has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. frontdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRONTDOOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor’s stock was trading at $37.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FTDR shares have increased by 21.3% and is now trading at $45.76.

NL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NL Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. NL Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries’ stock was trading at $3.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NL stock has increased by 44.5% and is now trading at $4.45.