MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:LOAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Manhattan Bridge Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stock was trading at $5.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LOAN stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $4.21.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK (NASDAQ:ESBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.89 million during the quarter. Elmira Savings Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Elmira Savings Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank’s stock was trading at $14.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESBK shares have decreased by 25.2% and is now trading at $10.9399.

BRYN MAWR BANK (NASDAQ:BMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Bryn Mawr Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRYN MAWR BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank’s stock was trading at $28.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMTC shares have increased by 0.9% and is now trading at $28.43.

OHIO VALLEY BANC (NASDAQ:OVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $12.04 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3.

HOW HAS OHIO VALLEY BANC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc’s stock was trading at $26.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OVBC shares have decreased by 13.5% and is now trading at $22.97.