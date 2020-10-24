PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:PNFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business earned $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GPK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stock was trading at $42.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PNFP stock has increased by 6.2% and is now trading at $45.19.

BANNER (NASDAQ:BANR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business earned $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Banner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANNER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner’s stock was trading at $35.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BANR stock has increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $39.08.

SAFEHOLD (NYSE:SAFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.0. Safehold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAFEHOLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold’s stock was trading at $56.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAFE stock has increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $71.00.

SOUTHERN COPPER (NYSE:SCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN COPPER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper’s stock was trading at $31.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCCO stock has increased by 64.8% and is now trading at $51.95.