VARONIS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:VRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year. Varonis Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VARONIS SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems’ stock was trading at $68.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VRNS shares have increased by 67.6% and is now trading at $115.57.

ECOLAB (NYSE:ECL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Its revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has generated $5.82 earnings per share over the last year. Ecolab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ECOLAB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab’s stock was trading at $186.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ECL shares have decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $183.59.

AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST (NYSE:AAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. American Assets Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust’s stock was trading at $35.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AAT shares have decreased by 41.3% and is now trading at $20.93.

CME GROUP (NASDAQ:CME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group has generated $6.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. CME Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CME GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group’s stock was trading at $194.6750 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CME shares have decreased by 22.6% and is now trading at $150.72.