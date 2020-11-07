AMERICAN STATES WATER (NYSE:AWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. American States Water has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. American States Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN STATES WATER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water’s stock was trading at $79.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AWR shares have decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $72.88.

NANTKWEST (NASDAQ:NK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest last released its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Nantkwest has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NANTKWEST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest’s stock was trading at $3.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NK stock has increased by 137.5% and is now trading at $8.36.

OUTFRONT MEDIA (NYSE:OUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Outfront Media has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.9. Outfront Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OUTFRONT MEDIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OUT shares have decreased by 20.0% and is now trading at $15.60.

ARDMORE SHIPPING (NYSE:ASC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Ardmore Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARDMORE SHIPPING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping’s stock was trading at $4.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASC shares have decreased by 42.6% and is now trading at $2.79.