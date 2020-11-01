SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year. SPX FLOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPX FLOW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW’s stock was trading at $29.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLOW shares have increased by 44.4% and is now trading at $42.35.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVCY stock has decreased by 7.5% and is now trading at $12.90.

FIVE9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company earned $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Five9 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIVE9’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9’s stock was trading at $67.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIVN stock has increased by 125.6% and is now trading at $151.72.

PRICESMART (NASDAQ:PSMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company earned $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. Its revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PriceSmart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. PriceSmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRICESMART’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s stock was trading at $50.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PSMT stock has increased by 36.1% and is now trading at $69.00.

