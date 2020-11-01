KRATON (NYSE:KRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Kraton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KRATON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton’s stock was trading at $7.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRA stock has increased by 285.0% and is now trading at $28.30.

STRYKER (NYSE:SYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Its revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. Stryker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRYKER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker’s stock was trading at $175.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYK shares have increased by 15.0% and is now trading at $202.01.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO (NYSE:PAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will be holding an earnings conference call on Sunday, November 1st. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s stock was trading at $90.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PAC shares have decreased by 8.5% and is now trading at $83.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRO)

PROS last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. Its revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PROS has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. PROS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PRO)

PROS’s stock was trading at $36.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRO stock has decreased by 23.5% and is now trading at $28.17.

