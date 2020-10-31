NEXGEN ENERGY (NYSE:NXE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. NexGen Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE NEXGEN ENERGY’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:NXE)

FIRST SOLAR (NASDAQ:FSLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.6. First Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST SOLAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar’s stock was trading at $37.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FSLR stock has increased by 133.8% and is now trading at $87.0450.

CARRIAGE SERVICES (NYSE:CSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.0. Carriage Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARRIAGE SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services’ stock was trading at $17.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSV shares have increased by 48.9% and is now trading at $25.81.

PERKINELMER (NYSE:PKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.3. PerkinElmer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERKINELMER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer’s stock was trading at $72.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PKI shares have increased by 77.9% and is now trading at $129.55.