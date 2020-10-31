RAYONIER (NYSE:RYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Rayonier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYONIER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier’s stock was trading at $22.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RYN shares have increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $25.38.

GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES (NYSE:GSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSS)

Golden Star Resources last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES? (NYSE:GSS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Star Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (NYSE:AJG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock was trading at $94.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AJG stock has increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $103.71.

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES (NYSE:HPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Hudson Pacific Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties’ stock was trading at $27.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HPP stock has decreased by 30.2% and is now trading at $19.26.

