SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Superior Industries International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International’s stock was trading at $1.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SUP shares have increased by 23.5% and is now trading at $1.89.

TRIMBLE (NASDAQ:TRMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business earned $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Trimble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIMBLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble’s stock was trading at $33.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRMB stock has increased by 68.0% and is now trading at $55.83.

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING (NASDAQ:TPCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Tribune Publishing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIBUNE PUBLISHING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing’s stock was trading at $8.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TPCO stock has increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $12.44.

DUN & BRADSTREET (NYSE:DNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF DUN & BRADSTREET? (NYSE:DNB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dun & Bradstreet in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Dun & Bradstreet.