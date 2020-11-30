Earnings results for Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Wanda Sports Group last released its earnings results on September 1st, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Wanda Sports Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wanda Sports Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.19%. The high price target for WSG is $7.00 and the low price target for WSG is $2.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group does not currently pay a dividend. Wanda Sports Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

In the past three months, Wanda Sports Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG



