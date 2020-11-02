Earnings results for Warrior Met Coal (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

VEON last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. VEON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Warrior Met Coal (NASDAQ:VEON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VEON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.00%. The high price target for VEON is $2.20 and the low price target for VEON is $1.80. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Warrior Met Coal (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VEON does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of VEON is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VEON will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.00% next year. This indicates that VEON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Warrior Met Coal (NASDAQ:VEON)

In the past three months, VEON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.58% of the stock of VEON is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Warrior Met Coal (NASDAQ:VEON



Earnings for VEON are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of VEON is 6.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of VEON is 6.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.64. VEON has a PEG Ratio of 0.40. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. VEON has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

