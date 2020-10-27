Earnings results for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Warrior Met Coal last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Warrior Met Coal has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Warrior Met Coal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Warrior Met Coal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.22%. The high price target for HCC is $27.00 and the low price target for HCC is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Warrior Met Coal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.60, Warrior Met Coal has a forecasted upside of 53.2% from its current price of $14.75. Warrior Met Coal has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Warrior Met Coal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 3.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Warrior Met Coal will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.45% next year. This indicates that Warrior Met Coal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Warrior Met Coal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by insiders.

Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow by 648.98% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $3.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 9.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 9.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. Warrior Met Coal has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

