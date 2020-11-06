Earnings results for Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Washington Prime Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.55. Washington Prime Group has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year. Washington Prime Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Washington Prime Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.23%. The high price target for WPG is $1.00 and the low price target for WPG is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Washington Prime Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.00, Washington Prime Group has a forecasted upside of 57.2% from its current price of $0.64. Washington Prime Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group does not currently pay a dividend. Washington Prime Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

In the past three months, Washington Prime Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Washington Prime Group is held by insiders. 58.87% of the stock of Washington Prime Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG



Earnings for Washington Prime Group are expected to decrease by -19.44% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Washington Prime Group is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Washington Prime Group is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Washington Prime Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.17. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

