Earnings results for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Waste Connections last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.1. Waste Connections has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Connections in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.89%. The high price target for WCN is $120.00 and the low price target for WCN is $94.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Waste Connections has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.54, Waste Connections has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $101.51. Waste Connections has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Connections has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Connections is 27.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Connections will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.17% next year. This indicates that Waste Connections will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

In the past three months, Waste Connections insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,400,425.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by insiders. 80.77% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN



Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 17.60% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 130.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 130.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.62. Waste Connections has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Connections has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

