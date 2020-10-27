Earnings results for Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9100000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Waters last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters has generated $8.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Waters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $194.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.72%. The high price target for WAT is $225.00 and the low price target for WAT is $145.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Waters has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $194.50, Waters has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $220.31. Waters has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters does not currently pay a dividend. Waters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

In the past three months, Waters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,280,481.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Waters is held by insiders. 91.80% of the stock of Waters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waters (NYSE:WAT



Earnings for Waters are expected to grow by 11.71% in the coming year, from $7.94 to $8.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Waters is 27.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Waters is 27.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Waters has a PEG Ratio of 8.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

