Earnings results for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Viper Energy Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business earned $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Viper Energy Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Viper Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.81%. The high price target for VNOM is $32.00 and the low price target for VNOM is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viper Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.08, Viper Energy Partners has a forecasted upside of 100.8% from its current price of $7.01. Viper Energy Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Viper Energy Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Viper Energy Partners is 92.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Viper Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 400.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Viper Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

In the past three months, Viper Energy Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 33.01% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM



Earnings for Viper Energy Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viper Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here