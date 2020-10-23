Earnings results for Watsco (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.
Sify Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sify Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
In the past three months, Sify Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 77.00% of the stock of Sify Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.36% of the stock of Sify Technologies is held by institutions.
Earnings for Sify Technologies are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.09 per share. Sify Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Sify Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
