Earnings results for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

Watsco last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Watsco has generated $6.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Watsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.38%. The high price target for WSO is $203.00 and the low price target for WSO is $160.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watsco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.20, Watsco has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $227.57. Watsco has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watsco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Watsco is 109.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Watsco will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.72% in the coming year. This indicates that Watsco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

In the past three months, Watsco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,274,162.00 in company stock. Only 13.15% of the stock of Watsco is held by insiders. 81.54% of the stock of Watsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Watsco (NYSE:WSO



Earnings for Watsco are expected to grow by 4.63% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $6.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 37.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 37.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.70. Watsco has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

