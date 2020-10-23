Earnings results for Watsco (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

First Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. First Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Watsco (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Dividend Strength: Watsco (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Watsco (NASDAQ:FCAP)

In the past three months, First Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of First Capital is held by insiders. Only 18.00% of the stock of First Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Watsco (NASDAQ:FCAP



The P/E ratio of First Capital is 20.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Capital is 20.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. First Capital has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here