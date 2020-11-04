Earnings results for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Watts Water Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business earned $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Watts Water Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watts Water Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for WTS is $120.00 and the low price target for WTS is $96.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watts Water Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.00, Watts Water Technologies has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $115.91. Watts Water Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watts Water Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 22.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Watts Water Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.08% next year. This indicates that Watts Water Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

In the past three months, Watts Water Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,929,400.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Watts Water Technologies is held by insiders. 75.03% of the stock of Watts Water Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS



Earnings for Watts Water Technologies are expected to grow by 10.09% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 34.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 34.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Watts Water Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 4.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Watts Water Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here