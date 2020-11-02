Earnings results for Wayfair (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.81.

Willis Lease Finance last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Willis Lease Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dividend Strength: Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance does not currently pay a dividend. Willis Lease Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

In the past three months, Willis Lease Finance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $266,613.00 in company stock. 51.76% of the stock of Willis Lease Finance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.08% of the stock of Willis Lease Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)



The P/E ratio of Willis Lease Finance is 3.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Willis Lease Finance is 3.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 16.36. Willis Lease Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

