Earnings results for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Analyst Opinion on WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WD-40 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.03%. The high price target for WDFC is $233.00 and the low price target for WDFC is $233.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WD-40 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $233.00, WD-40 has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $195.75. WD-40 has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WD-40 has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WD-40 is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WD-40 will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.78% next year. This indicates that WD-40 will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

In the past three months, WD-40 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,850.00 in company stock. Only 2.09% of the stock of WD-40 is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of WD-40 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC



Earnings for WD-40 are expected to grow by 14.84% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.72 per share. The P/E ratio of WD-40 is 54.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of WD-40 is 54.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 50.21. WD-40 has a P/B Ratio of 18.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here