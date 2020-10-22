Earnings results for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Webster Financial last announced its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm earned $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Webster Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Webster Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.84%. The high price target for WBS is $53.00 and the low price target for WBS is $23.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Webster Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.44, Webster Financial has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $29.48. Webster Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Webster Financial has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Webster Financial is 39.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Webster Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.07% next year. This indicates that Webster Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

In the past three months, Webster Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by insiders. 86.72% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS



Earnings for Webster Financial are expected to grow by 5.65% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Webster Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

