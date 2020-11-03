Earnings results for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

WEC Energy Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. WEC Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WEC Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.68%. The high price target for WEC is $112.00 and the low price target for WEC is $74.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

WEC Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.09, WEC Energy Group has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $103.14. WEC Energy Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WEC Energy Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WEC Energy Group is 70.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WEC Energy Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.25% next year. This indicates that WEC Energy Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

In the past three months, WEC Energy Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of WEC Energy Group is held by insiders. 73.05% of the stock of WEC Energy Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC



Earnings for WEC Energy Group are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 27.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 27.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. WEC Energy Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WEC Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here